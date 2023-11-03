Clouds on the horizon made for a cool day at the Dalrymple saleyards for the annual Gold City Brahman bull sale.
Over 50 vendors from the length and breadth of Queensland were ready to sell, offering a draft of grey and red bull, 60 per cent of them polled.
Sale president Peter Cheisa said the lift in the commercial market earlier in the week at Charters Towers had been a heartening sign, along with the forecasts of rain coming in.
The day was preceded by a pre-sale evening gathering at the Rix Hotel.
