A young lad from Duaringa in Central Queensland is hoping to win big in his divisions of a major miniature bull riding competition in the United States today.
This will be Wylie Roots' second visit to America this year after competing in the Chris Shivers Miniature Bull Riding (MBR) teams' event in May.
For this competition in Lockney, Texas, Wylie is in the team finals with two American lads and and he hopes to retain his lead as the individual highest points holder for the Pee Wee age group.
Ten-year-old Wylie is the younger brother of 15-year-old Dustin Roots, who competed, but failed to score, in the Rising Stars division of the PBR Australia Can-Am Junior Academy Grand Final last weekend (October 28) in Tamworth. Dustin finished fifth overall, however, in the standings.
In a field of eight in the Pee Wee division, Wylie came first in his event in Tamworth, and finished fifth overall in the standings.
Their mother, Amy, said Wylie worshipped Dustin and aspired to be like him.
"So there's a bit of competition there - he's striving to be as good as his big brother and compete the same," she said.
Amy said both boys had done schools with world champion bull rider Troy Dunn, who is based near Mackay.
"Dustin has done two and Wylie has done one," she said.
Amy said both boys wanted to be world champions like their idol, Troy Dunn.
The boys' father, Adrian, started out riding bulls in his youth, but switched to fighting bulls as a rodeo clown.
