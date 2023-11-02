Queensland Country Life
Iceberg's prime cuts fetch as much as $280/kg

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
November 2 2023 - 7:30pm
The winning bid on Lot 1 - Tomahawk sold on AuctionsPlus.
A Tomahawk steak from the carcase of Iceberg, the bullock said to rival the mighty Monkira ox, for the heaviest dressed weight, went for a $510 or $191 per kilogram on AuctionsPlus.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

