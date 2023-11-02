A Tomahawk steak from the carcase of Iceberg, the bullock said to rival the mighty Monkira ox, for the heaviest dressed weight, went for a $510 or $191 per kilogram on AuctionsPlus.
But, the Tomahawk's price was not the highest per kilo, that honour went to Lot 3, the 1.14 kg Bavette, which jagged a whopping $280/kg.
Owned by Josie and Blair Angus of Signature Beef, Clermont, Queensland, Iceberg recorded a dressed weight of 854 kg when it was slaughtered in late September.
That weight was said to challenge the record of the Monkira ox which had been, since 1894, deemed the heaviest bullock slaughtered in Australia with a dressed carcase weight of 1993 lb (904Kg) and a live weight of 3042 lbs (1379 kgs).
Mrs Angus said they could only guess at Iceberg's live weight because he was too big to weigh on any of their scales.
Comparing the two dressed weights, Mrs Angus explained that Iceberg was conventionally dressed with his kidney fats and skirt removed while the Monkira ox was dressed at a time when the kidney fat and skirt were left as part of the final carcase.
"It's really hard (to guess Iceberg's live weight) because dressing percentages vary, but he was a pretty high yielding animal so if you work him out at about 60 per cent, he'd come in at 1423 kg, but like I said that's a fairly broad guess," she said.
All proceeds from the sale of the nine lots will go to the Winchester Foundation which provides educational assistance to children and young people living in rural and regional areas.
After the auction on Thursday in response to a question about the high prices, Mrs Angus said people were supporting a great cause and they got "nicely repaid for their good deeds".
Mrs Angus said they would normally get about $50/kg for their top grade Tomahawks so she was delighted with the Iceberg results.
She said the top priced Bavette was a really magnificent steak so she was not surprised it got top dollar.
At this stage, she did not know who the buyers were, but said she would know soon enough as their purchases are to be delivered to their door.
