Outstanding Central Qld irrigation, grazing remains on the market

Outstanding Moura irrigation and grazing property Kelinda remains on the market after being put to auction on a walk in, walk out basis on Thursday.
Covering 1319 hectares (3260 acres), the freehold property features fertile bottle tree, softwood country that runs into deep, self-mulching brigalow and alluvial river soils types.
The country has been extensively developed and levelled.
Kelinda has 480ha (1186 acres) of country developed for both centre pivot and flood irrigation.
There is a 3705 megalitre water harvesting licence.
Water is reliably harvested from both the Dawson Valley and Mimosa Creek systems and there is 2580ML of on-farm water storage.
There is also 607ha (1500 acres) of dryland cultivation and 237ha (586 acres) of grazing land.
Improvements include a large 130x60m machinery shed and 345 tonnes of on-farm grain storage.
There is also a new four bedroom Westbuilt homestead and six room room self-contained workers quarters.
Good quality plant and equipment was being offered with the property.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Brad Passfield 0459 160 791, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
