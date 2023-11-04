Offers above $749,000 sought for Oakey horse racing facilty

A 1.8 hectare (4.5 acre) Queensland Darling Downs horse property is on the market, seeking offers of more than $749,000.
Located at 43 Racecourse Road Oakey and across the road from the Oakey Racecourse, the property is currently the home of Lamace Racing.
The property is situated about 30 minutes from Toowoomba and 35 minutes from Dalby, and is described as being set up and ready to go.
The property features a large 16x16m workshop, 10 stables, a feed and tack room, a five horse walker, round yard, wash bay, and has three paddocks.
There is also a bore and both rain and town water.
The renovated, air-conditioned, three bedroom, two bathroom home is set in established gardens.
The four car car garage has been converted into a two car garage with a games room.
Contact Tim Steele, 0417 684 404, or Geoff Byers, 0437 732 494, Ray White Rural, Oakey.
