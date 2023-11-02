Queensland Country Life
Queensland farmers impacted by fire to receive emergency fodder

Updated November 2 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:14pm
A truck carrying much needed fodder. File pic
Two road trains loaded with fodder are expected to arrive in the Carnarvon Gorge area tomorrow night with another three loads expected in the Burnett region from interstate over the weekend.

