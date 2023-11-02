Two road trains loaded with fodder are expected to arrive in the Carnarvon Gorge area tomorrow night with another three loads expected in the Burnett region from interstate over the weekend.
The recently established Bushfire Fodder Taskforce has contracted Rural Aid to provide five road trains of fodder to affected areas.
Multiple properties have been damaged and thousands of cattle are considered at significant risk of animal welfare issues in these regions.
The exact locations of where the fodder is to be delivered are still to be finalised.
Biosecurity risks are being considered and managed as part of the process. Sourced fodder will have an appropriate weed hygiene declaration, however, properties receiving hay acknowledge the risk of weed seed contamination at their own discretion.
Minister for Agricultural and Rural Communities Mark Furner said the government was moving quickly to ensure primary producers have what they need when they need it, including fodder.
"Producers who have been affected by the bushfires are strongly encouraged to fill out a Disaster Impact Survey so their need can be properly assessed and prioritised," he said.
"So far, we have had more than 60 businesses complete the survey and the number continues to grow.
"I understand that while other areas, such as Tara on the Western Downs and Miriam Vale near Gladstone, have been heavily affected by the bushfires, Local Disaster Management Group feedback is that those areas have enough fodder supplies for the time being.
"And I want to assure producers that extra road trains will be sought as required."
The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) will be providing advice to landholders on recovery options tailored to their individual circumstances.
Primary producers can also access disaster assistance loans up to $250,000 and freight assistance up to $5000.
Products sourced from the Fire Ant Biosecurity Zones must comply with movement control requirements.
Other support available includes:
For information on applications and assistance, visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au or call 1800 623 946. Contact DAF on 13 25 23 for freight subsidies.
