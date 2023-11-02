Volunteers are the backbone of any emergency or disaster situation, especially those that take place in rural Australian communities.
Rural fire fighters, SES volunteers, and other community members from across central Queensland flocked the rural town of Miriam Vale in the Gladstone region this week to help out in any way possible.
Gladstone Controller Doug Savage said his crews had been quite busy over the last three weeks, assisting the QFES in support roles for the Lowmead and Deepwater fires.
Mr Savage coordinates eight SES groups within his region, with volunteers coming to assist in Miriam Vale all the way from Rosedale to Mount Larcom and everywhere in between.
He said his crew members did 12-hour-shifts, with some working up to three days at a time.
Although Tannum Sands resident Helen Randall may have not been fighting fires on the front line she was carrying out vital coordination duties.
During the fires Ms Randall carried out traffic control to ensure cars would not enter dangerous zones, recorded and tracked personnel entering the command centre, made food deliveries to fire fighters, and anything else that needed to be done.
Other SES crew members on site had been operating chainsaws to help clear fallen trees.
Ms Randall started volunteering ten years ago to help others but also to help herself by regaining her independence after getting out of a controlling relationship.
Her other volunteering roles have taken her into tutoring English learners, into women's health centres, and working with the Red Cross.
She is also a support person for the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade and has been helping out recently at the Incident Control Centre in Rockhampton.
A typical day for Ms Randall as an SES volunteer on the ground was to wake up at 4:30am to get ready and head to her local SES shed.
The crew then drove to the control centre at Miriam Vale Showgrounds for the 7am local disaster management meeting.
She spent most of the day at the traffic control point and stayed there until a relief crew came at 6:30pm.
After going the long way home due to blocked off roads, she got home to Tannum Sands sometime after 9pm.
"I didn't cook anything for dinner, I might have had a glass of milk, but then I just went to bed," she said.
They were long days for someone also battling a bad knee.
Mr Savage, who had been in the district control role for well over 40 years and an SES volunteer since the 70s said rural and regional people were always willing to step up and help out.
"Rural and regional people are fantastic, they all get in and help each other, they always have done and probably always will, it's just the nature of rural people," he said.
His parting message was to encourage new members to consider becoming SES volunteers, "because we're all getting old".
Gladstone has SES groups at Mt Larcom, Calliope, Gladstone, Boyne Tannum, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Agnes Water and Baffle Creek.
