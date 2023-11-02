Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gladstone region SES crews assist with Miriam Vale bush fire support

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
November 2 2023 - 7:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Moyniah from Mount Larcom who was giving up time during his annual leave to help out, Helen Randall from Tannum Sands, and Gary Campbell from Mount Larcom. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Daniel Moyniah from Mount Larcom who was giving up time during his annual leave to help out, Helen Randall from Tannum Sands, and Gary Campbell from Mount Larcom. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

Volunteers are the backbone of any emergency or disaster situation, especially those that take place in rural Australian communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.