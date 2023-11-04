Multiple golden guitar winner,Tom Curtain has hit the road and is bring his national award-winning outback show, Katherine Outback Experience and live music event across the Australian east coast.
The event also coincides with the release of his fifth studio album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us'.
Mr Curtain said they were looking forward to bringing their show to a bunch of new towns.
"There's something in there for everyone, from young kids through to grandparents," Mr Curtain said.
The Outback Show comprises an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations including hands-on fun for the kids followed by 90-minutes of live music by Tom and fellow singer songwriters Chris Matthews, Melissa Fraser and Laura Frank.
Tom Curtain performing on stage with Chris Matthews and Kate Hindle during one of his shows(Credit: Jake Wilton Photography)
"Our show on the road is a snapshot of the experience in Katherine. It's more about the training of the animals and we are passionate about making it really family orientated," Mr Curtain said.
"It's raw and real. Guests love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value forthe training tips we share."
Tom Curtain engages the children in his showsin an entertaining andeducational wayto discussDolly's Dream and the anti-bullying message (credit: Savvy Social).
Tom's tourist attraction, Katherine Outback Experience, won Gold and Silver respectively for BestTourist Attraction in Australia at the 2021 and 2022 National Tourism Awards.
A cause close to Tom's heart is Dolly's Dream.
As an official ambassador,Tom uses his music and shows as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and well being in our rural communities.
"We are still getting a lot of really positive responses to my song, Speak Up, because unfortunately the message resonates all too well with the communities we visit," Mr curtain said.
"We hear from a lot of families saying that the song has given them an opportunity to talk to their kids about the lyrics and what's going on in their lives."
The 'Why We Live Out Here Tour' commenced on October 20, winding its way through QLD, NSW, VIC and SA before returning to Katherine in mid-April 2024.
He will be touring with his wife Annabel, their two youngest children, Harry, and Lottie, four singer/ songwriters,three staff, eight horses, twelve dogs and three goats.
"Logistically it's a bit tougher this year with two busy toddlers on the road but it's all part of the adventure," he said.
The opportunity to "help" train the working dogs in Tom Curtain's shows is always a highlight for thekids (Credit: Jake Wilton Photography)
"This is the seventh consecutive summer we have toured and every year we are getting better at it with small improvements and new technology."
Tom's upcoming shows include:
