Tom Curtain touring his award-winning Katherine Outback Experience show across Queensland

Updated November 4 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:00pm
Tom Curtain performing to a large crowd while riding a horse and playing a guitar. Picture: Savvy Social
Tom Curtain performing to a large crowd while riding a horse and playing a guitar. Picture: Savvy Social

Multiple golden guitar winner,Tom Curtain has hit the road and is bring his national award-winning outback show, Katherine Outback Experience and live music event across the Australian east coast.

