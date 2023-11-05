Steve Farmer doesn't follow trends, but he and his wife, Claire, are flexible if an opportunity comes along that stacks up for their business.
Three years ago, when cattle prices were on a high, the couple of Mt Elsa, Canoona, sold the bulk of their 400-strong commercial herd to buy more land.
And, just last year, they diversified their cattle operation into cropping through a partnership with Tom Jordan of Jordan Ag Services where they share farm their river irrigation country for wheat, mung beans, barley, millet and sorghum.
About 13 years ago, the pair were also among a small group of 10 Queensland stud vendors who took a chance to truck bulls thousands of kilometres across to WA for the Fitzroy Crossing Bull Sale.
Steve said they were not about "jumping at the next best thing".
"We make a calculated assessment of where we go, but we always remain flexible about what that opportunity is," he said.
Trading as SC Grazing, the Farmers have 10,500 acres (4249 ha) at Canoona, west of Yaamba, where they have a Droughtmaster stud and currently agist the 400 head of cattle they sold three years ago.
Steve said half the country was bloodwood and iron bark forest while the other half was coolibah, blue gum, river flats which were used for irrigation and to run their stud cattle.
"It's half breeding and, half backgrounding and fattening, on the river country."
The Farmers made the move to Mt Elsa eight years ago after selling off Glenroy and before that Comanche Station.
Steve said when cattle prices skyrocketed about three years ago they decided to sell most of their commercial cattle herd which was predominately first and second cross Waygu, and some Droughtmaster cows.
"This allowed us to buy a bit more land next door to us," he said.
Since that sale, the cattle have remained at Mt Elsa on agistment with the Farmers sending all the weaners south every year to their owner in northern NSW.
With cattle prices now low, Steve and Claire are starting to rebuild their commercial herd through an increase in their breeder numbers.
"By effectively selling the cattle somewhere near the high, we've been able to purchase land and convert our equity in cattle across into that land," he said.
"Land prices generally don't go backwards, they tend to hold, whereas cattle has peaks and troughs - obviously the price of cattle is a hell of a lot less than what it was, but our equity hasn't decreased as the value of cattle has gone down because it's held in the land.
"But, now's the time to go back into cattle and start building our equity up through cattle as it starts to head upwards in the next year or two."
Steve said he would build up his commercial herd with a Droughtmaster base, but it would largely be a trading herd.
"We will look for opportunities really. We started buying a few weaner steers... but we will be flexible. It might be cows and calves, it might be steers, it might be heifers, we'll just see where the dollars look the strongest at the time for us."
Steve said he started his Droughtmaster stud in 1992 after always having a Droughtmaster based commercial herd.
"They're a universal breed that is quite diverse in terms of their Bos Indicus content, from high to low content, and where they are suitable in Australia," he said.
"It's probably their diversity and versatility that make them suitable for what we do.
"I probably won't go back into Waygu at this stage. Wagyu traditionally have a cycle of highs and lows and they're probably still coming off the highs.
"And there's a fair chance there's going to be an oversupply of Wagyus int the next couple of years...so I'd say it's probably going to take a little bit of time to correct that market."
As to their stud operation, the Farmers plan to continue selling bulls at the annual Fitzroy Crossing Bull Sale after starting with only seven bulls 13 years ago to where they sold 15 bulls at this year's sale.
"It's a multi breed sale with red and grey Brahmans, Droughtmasters, Queenslanders, and a few red Brangus and Charbrays," he said.
"So all the bulls in Queensland get put together and are all trucked together - there's generally about 12 to 15 decks of bulls. Freight is obviously a reasonable amount, but on 12 decks it's maybe $500 a bull so it's not over the top."
Steve said they also saved money on feed costs as the bulls were in good forward condition without being overfed at the time of sale, and they did not have saleyard expenses.
"So it's probably certainly no dearer overall than selling bulls here," he said.
As well as WA though, the Farmers sell about six to eight bulls at the National Droughtmaster sale in Rockhampton every year and a similar number at the Bullzeye sale which was held in Nebo this year.
Steve said they currently sold about 30 paddock bulls and 30 sale bulls annually with half that total sold in the paddock.
He said the Fitzroy Crossing sale was good advertising for selling their paddock bulls to WA buyers.
