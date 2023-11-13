Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Bellmont 'ideal' for grain, vegetables, lucerne or fodder

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 142 hectare (350 acre) Nobby property Bellmont is described as having some of the finest soils on the eastern Darling Downs making it ideal to grow grain, vegetables, lucerne or fodder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.