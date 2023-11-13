Bellmont 'ideal' for grain, vegetables, lucerne or fodder

The 142 hectare (350 acre) Nobby property Bellmont is described as having some of the finest soils on the eastern Darling Downs making it ideal to grow grain, vegetables, lucerne or fodder.
Located about 39km south of Toowoomba and 53km north of Warwick, the property has soft deep black to chocolate clay soils and overlooks the famed Kings Creek flats.
Bellmont is a highly efficient irrigation development overseen by Warrego Water Toowoomba that is backed by a 160 megalitre water allocation.
The irrigation bore was pump tested at 11 litres/second under a 24 hour test. There is also a 100mm underground main, nine hydrants, and a recently installed six span Valley lateral irrigator.
Bellmont also has a second irrigation bore that is not in use and two equipped stock bores.
The majority of the boundary has been renewed in the previous 18 months, including a large percentage of exclusion fencing.
The portable steel panel cattle yards are equipped with an Arrowquip crush on a concrete slab and loading ramp.
Improvements include a 24x12 machinery shed with a workshop area and three phase power, a hayshed, barn, and five silos with a combined storage capacity of 390 tonnes.
There are also two 450 square metre compacted hard stand areas prepared for sheds.
The renovated four bedroom brick home has a double garage, large entertainment area, and well maintained gardens.
Bellmont will be auctioned in Toowoomba on November 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.