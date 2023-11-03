Fitzy's is newly developed country on the Darling Downs suitable for growing fodder or ideally, suited to further development with pasture improvement.
Located at Punches Creek near Millmerran, the 658 hectare (1626 acre) property is about 25km south east of Millmerran and 95km south west of Toowoomba.
Fitzy's features level to easy sloping forest country with lighter clay loam soils.
About 486ha (1200 acres) has been cleared, of which 384ha (950 acres) has been developed for cultivation.
There are three main paddocks plus a laneway.
About 80 per cent of the boundary has been replaced in the past five years with about three-quarters of the boundary exclusion fenced.
The property has a 72m deep stock and domestic bore, which was tested at 1.28 litres/second (1012 gallons/hour).
There are also seven dams, including one dam that has a fire fighter unit that is used to pump water to two troughs at the yards.
The well built steel cattle yards are equipped with a Beef Boss crush and a Thompson Longhorn branding cradle.
Improvements include a 14x10m steel frame machinery shed that is enclosed on three sides, two approximately 2000 tonne inground silage pits, and a 2000 litre overhead fuel tank.
Fitzy's will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on November 30.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
