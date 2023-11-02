Mount Morgan residents will be sighing in relief with the announcement that their $88.2 million pipeline project will begin construction today.
Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Tony Williams said the early works package was complete and the project was moving into full construction immediately.
"Council has proactively been undertaking an early works package which included site preparation, power upgrades and cultural and environmental assessment," he said.
"We are now moving into the next phase which is full construction with locals seeing a lot more activity in Mount Morgan from this week onwards."
Earlier this week it was also revealed the federal government had come to the table with additional funding of $26.5 million towards the project, following their previous commitment of $3.5 million to support planning and investigation work.
The pipeline project is jointly funded, with $30 million from the federal government, $40.4 million from state government, and $17.8 million from Rockhampton Regional Council.
This week it was also announced that the tender for construction works was awarded to Haslin Constructions, with tender commitments to source labour and materials from the local community.
The New South Wales company also did the upgrade to the North Rockhampton Sewerage Treatment Plant.
Council has been carting water into Mount Morgan since March 2021, following prolonged drought conditions resulted in low dam levels at the No. 7 dam.
Dam levels dropped to 9.9 per cent, leaving the community with only six to nine months of drinking water.
The Queensland Government has contributed a total of $10.8 million towards water carting expenses.
Mayor Williams said he was glad to see the project finally reach this important milestone.
"For generations, the Mount Morgan community has struggled with water security and the imposition of water restrictions for extended periods.
"We know that water security in regional areas means security for jobs and opportunity."
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said in statement that hotter, drier weather around the corner made it more important than ever to help carrying out the project.
"It's fantastic to help fund this pipeline to ensure Mount Morgan has access to reliable water for generations to come."
The Mount Morgan Pipeline project includes the construction of a 28km pipeline, new and upgraded pump stations along the route between Gracemere and Mount Morgan and new reservoirs at Gracemere and Moonmera.
It is estimated the project will deliver approximately 50 jobs and significant economic benefits to local communities and businesses.
The project is expected to be completed in September 2025.
