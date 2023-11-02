Queensland Country Life
Federal Government announces $26.5 million towards Mount Morgan pipeline

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
November 2 2023 - 3:14pm
Early works has now been completed, with the Mount Morgan Pipeline Project now moving into full construction immediately. Picture: Rockhampton Regional Council
Early works has now been completed, with the Mount Morgan Pipeline Project now moving into full construction immediately. Picture: Rockhampton Regional Council

Mount Morgan residents will be sighing in relief with the announcement that their $88.2 million pipeline project will begin construction today.

