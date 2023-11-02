Yearling steers 10c - 20c dearer at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday reduced by 917 head to 2476.
Cattle from far western Queensland also reduced to 487 and only a small sample of 32 from New South Wales.
Export buyer attendance was good with the return of all the regular processors into the buying panel plus most of the usual feed and restocker buyers were active in the market.
Yearling steers to restockers and feed averaged 10c to 20c/kg dearer. Yearling heifers returning to the paddock and feed lifted in price by 5c to 13c/kg. Bullocks sold to a dearer market and cows were 8c to over 20c/kg better.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 280c to average 248c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg also to restockers averaged 246c and made to 260c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 250c to average 238c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 227c with sales to 244c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 184c to average 155c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 149c and made to 180c with some to the trade at 236c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 186c and processor lines made to 220c to average 214c/kg.
The occasional bullock made to 245c with most from 225c to 235c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows made to 158c to average 145c with the best of the medium weights to 200c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 173c and good heavy weight cows made to 202c to average 194c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 211c/kg.
- MLA
