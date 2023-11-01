strong competition for grain-fed steers and heifers at Silverdale

There were 226 head yarded at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported that the market saw improvements across the board.
Cows saw a consistent rise of 10 to 15 cents for all descriptions.
They said there were no bullocks to quote although there was strong competition for some grain-fed steers and heifers.
Heavy feeder steers also met strong competition. Feeder heifers and light feeder steers saw little to no change.
M Leschke sold Brahman heavy cows for 180c/kg or $1072.
Evans and Rowling sold Droughtmaster cows for 184c or $985. They also sold Droughtmaster bulls for 185c or $1612.
Brahman cross store cows from QTFN sold for 123c or $567.
Waringa P/S sold Angus cross heavy feeder steers for 206c or $1082.
SA and BE Ferris sold Angus light feeder steers for 211c or $670.
Santa grain assist heifers from Hodgetrans sold for 241c or $1001. They also sold Charbray grain assist steers for 231c or $937.
R Bernitt sold Charbray feeder heifers for 169c or $603.
