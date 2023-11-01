An exhausted Dr Robert Scanlan and his daughter Ayla were trying to draft cattle as part of their Parawanga Droughtmster herd at Kenmay this week.
A social media post over the weekend went viral when they advertised the need to offload their stud herd after fire took hold of their Mount Tom property near Miriam Vale.
"We're feeding 400 beautiful stud cattle bred over 32 years. Don't ask a price. Just think of something reasonable," it read.
They lost all pastures on the 971 hectare (2400 acre) property, with only around 28 hectares (70 acres) near their home salvaged thanks to fire retardant and water bombings.
"We have four hundred mouths to feed on only 70 acres," Dr Scanlan said.
They were hoping to offload around half of their cattle.
Neighbouring properties and homes have also been destroyed and fires were still being put out by emergency services at the time of publishing.
The family received an influx of calls from all around the country looking to purchase their stock; some callers were legitimate, others offered appalling prices.
As people came to look at the cattle to purchase on Monday, the sky was full of helicopters and water bombings and firefighters sped down roads.
By Tuesday the family had managed to sell around 40 heifers and a bull, which had been with them for around six weeks. The animals went to someone looking to establish their own stud.
"It's good for us right now and it'll be great for her because she's getting some animals which will be worth five times what she paid, so it'll pay off for her in the long-run," she said.
Some other young bulls were offloaded into CQLX on Wednesday.
Dr Scanlan said it left a massive job to do in a very short period of time.
"I have to yard the entire herd, find those selected cows, tag all the calves with numbers, mother them all up, find out which one belongs with the cows that are sold, and keep them in the yards to truck out tomorrow," he said.
Cattle work was also taking longer thanks to issues with power.
While they were thankful for the support, they now needed to filter through the calls.
They were not looking for agistment or people to take one or two weaners to their backyard, but people who would offer them a reasonable price for their herd in an already tough season.
"This season has been a non-event for us, no rain, poor sales," Dr Scanlan said.
Offers of hay donations were also appreciated, however at the moment they were still working through a back-log of around a thousand voice messages and were struggling to find time to organise logistics.
