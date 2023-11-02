AgForce president Georgie Somerset says she has no plans at this stage to pursue a career in politics when her term at AgForce finishes next year.
Last week, Mrs Somerset missed out on heading up the national farm lobby group, the National Farmers' Federation, following the retirement of Fiona Simson after seven years.
Mrs Somerset was one of three candidates who put their name forward for the role of NFF president which was taken out by Victorian grain and livestock producer David Jochinke.
Mrs Somerset told Queensland Country Life it was really good that there were three candidates for the NFF president's position.
"David will be an excellent NFF chair - so, you have a go at these things, but I will still be a really strong member of the NFF board," she said.
At the next AgForce AGM in 12 months, Mrs Somerset is ineligible to re-nominate as AgForce general president as the rules only allow a person to have three terms in the top role. She has been president since 2018.
When asked if she might pursue a role in politics in the federal senate as has been rumoured, Mrs Somerset replied "that's news to me".
"At the moment, I am very focused on leading AgForce for another year. I am also deputy chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Queensland, I'm still on the ABC board, I chair a local community foundation and I still have the NFF board and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewables so there is plenty keeping me busy," she said.
"In 12 months time, I am not trying to predict what's further ahead."
Mrs Somerset said she did run for Senate pre-selection for the LNP about 10 years ago.
She said people suggesting she might want a career in politics might be referring back to that pre-selection.
"It's (politics) not interesting me at the moment, no," she said.
"I'm just continuing to do what I do."
From 2009 to 2014, Mrs Somerset was president of the Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network and she was founding vice-president of the organisation in 1993.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.