AgForce president Georgie Somerset indicates politics is not in her thinking at the moment

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 3 2023 - 7:30am
AgForce president Georgie Somerset. File picture
AgForce president Georgie Somerset says she has no plans at this stage to pursue a career in politics when her term at AgForce finishes next year.

