The Queensland Conservation Council has welcomed the release of the Native Vegetation Scientific Expert Panel report by the Queensland government in October, but says stronger laws are still needed to protect vegetation in the state for future generations.
The panel, which made ten recommendations it said would enhance the implementation of the existing native vegetation management framework, was slammed by AgForce CEO Mike Guerin for not including agricultural industry stakeholders in the consultation phase.
He said the result would be worse biodiversity outcomes and worse food security.
The recommendations consist of maintaining regulatory stability, improving landholder education and engagement, enhancing environmental stewardship and incentives, and better reporting on clearing figures.
QCC's Natalie Frost said it was good to finally see the report but said the "global deforestation hotspot" needed stronger laws and enhanced incentives to protect iconic forests for future generations.
"For some of the recommendations such as additional enforcement capacity, the government has already acted, but in others, progress is still distressingly slow," she said.
"We are in the midst of a biodiversity crisis and urgent actions including regulatory change are needed to accelerate an increase in ecosystem function and services.
Ms Frost said the report found 64,000 hectares or 9.4 per cent of the total clearing was unexplained, and welcomed the focus on compliance and monitoring outlined in the report.
"But (we) know that each year the majority of clearing is in unregulated vegetation, which still provides enormous values for wildlife and ecosystem services," she said.
The QCC welcomed the increase in incentives and support for landholders managing their land for wildlife and carbon.
Ms Frost blamed the beef and sheep industries for the majority of the land clearing, saying the impact from development and mining was minor compared to primary production.
"We welcome the recommendation of increased transparency in vegetation loss," Ms Frost said. "Currently, the only publicly available data on land clearing is two years old so it is impossible to see the impacts of policy changes in real time and since the expert panel was convened, we don't know how much forest and woodland has been lost"
