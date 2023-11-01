Weaner steers hit 280c at Roma

A total of 2794 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 266c/kg and averaged 212c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 280c and averaged 244c, steers 280-330kg reached 258c and averaged 221c, and steers 330-400kg reached 254c and averaged 233c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 238c and averaged 213c.
KJ and SL Boyd, Kia-Ora, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 280c, reaching $813 to average $633.
Palm Tree Grazing, Palmtree, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 280c, reaching $1200 to average $900. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 210c, reaching $734 to average $598.
P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 262c, reaching $717 to average $677. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 176c, reaching $533 to average $420.
Barbara Plains Grazing, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, sold Simbrah steers to 254c, reaching $851 to average $836.
GT Grazing, Grafton Terrace, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 254c, reaching $877 to average $840.
EJ and CF Rolfe, Yapunyah, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers sold to 260c, reaching $850 to average $744. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 184c, reaching $514 to average $514.
JGC and LN Kadel, Pamaroo, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 248c, reaching $785 to average $741.
Mehaul Partnership, Mehaul, Walgett, sold Angus steers to 246c, reaching $715 to average $578. The Angus heifers sold to 194c, reaching $570 to average $424.
DW and TL Phillips, Luccombe, Mitchell, sold Angus steers to 244c, reaching $749 to average $749.
JE and JL Creevy, Lucknow Station, Augathella, sold Charolais steers to 236c, reaching $660 to average $553. The Charolais heifers sold to 180c, reaching $570 to average $434.
BLE and CM McFadzen, Nullawart, Roma, sold Brangus steers to 230c, reaching $1105 to average $976.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 178c and averaged 157c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 194c and averaged 164c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 210c, averaging 170c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 190c, averaging 169c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 190c, averaging 171c.
Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune, sold Brahman cross heifers to 190c, reaching $1020 to average $937.
Dan and Sarah Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 182c, reaching $532 to average $478.
Shane Herberts, Horseshoe Lagoon, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 180c, reaching $392 to average $392.
Cows 330-400kg reached 146c and averaged 115c, cows 400-500kg topped at 160c, averaging 140c, cows 500-600kg topped at 180c, averaging 153c, and cows over 600kg topped at 185c, averaging 166c.
Angellala Downs Pastoral Co., Angellala Downs, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 160c, reaching $940 to average $747.
Wallangra Pastoral Co., Wallangra, Wandoan, sold Angus cows to 160c, reaching top of $1328 to average $1328.
