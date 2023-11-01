Top honours of the second annual Bauhinia Carcass Classic awards dinner in Springsure on Saturday were shared among a number of local graziers.
The presentation included awards from the 2023 Springsure Show hoof section, as well as heifer and steer class prizes and individual prizes from the carcase competition.
The Roberts family, Callistemon Cattle Co, Springsure, who run Angus cross Santa Gertrudis cattle, won a string of awards including most successful exhibitor.
Committee member Naomi Loch said they were pleased to have 18 entrants from across the Central Highlands enter 231 head.
"We introduced single classes this year to encourage more small cattle producers to enter cattle into the competition," Ms Loch said.
"Allied Beef approached us and said that they would sponsor us to do single animal classes, so we did a 70-day single trade heifer class and 100 day single hybrid steer class."
Cattle entries were exhibited at this year's Springsure Show in the feeder section and then trucked to Vandyke Feedlot at Springsure.
The committee donated two per cent of the sales commission to the Springsure Pastoral and Agricultural Society, raising a total of $8720 for the show, in addition to a further $7000 for RFDS.
Pen of six heifers class
Champion weight gain heifer: Hillside Grazing Company - 2.44kg ADG.
Champion weight gain pen: Rutland Grazing Company Pty Ltd - 2.15kg ADG.
Champion pen of heifers: Hillside Grazing Company. Reserve: Callistemon Cattle Company
Pen of 10 steers class
Champion weight gain steer: Rutland Grazing Company Pty Ltd - 3kg ADG.
Champion weight gain pen: Rutland Grazing Company Pty Ltd - 2.267kg ADG.
Champion pen of steers: Callistemon Cattle Company. Reserve: Rutland Grazing Company Pty Ltd.
Single beast class
Champion weight gain heifer: Rutland Grazing Company Pty Ltd - 2.52kg ADG.
Champion weight gain steer: Callistemon Cattle Company - 2.84kg ADG.
Champion single class heifer: T & S Davis Family Trust, Theodore. Reserve: Magee Family, Capella.
Champion single class steer: Callistemon Cattle Company. Reserve: T & S Davis Family Trust.
Overall prizes
Champion heifer: Hillside Grazing Company.
Champion steer: Callistemon Cattle Company.
Highest scoring MSA entry: Callistemon Cattle Company - MSA 60.35.
Champion beast: Callistemon Cattle Company.
