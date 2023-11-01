Queensland Country Life
Agricultural apprenticeship design consultation goes to Longreach

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 1 2023 - 8:00pm
Longreach workshop participants discussing aspects of potential ag apprenticeship qualifications with Skills Insight facilitators. Picture: Sally Gall
Longreach workshop participants discussing aspects of potential ag apprenticeship qualifications with Skills Insight facilitators. Picture: Sally Gall

A dozen people from as far afield as Betoota, Winton, Richmond, Charters Towers and Emerald relished the opportunity to help design an agricultural scholarship, at a workshop in Longreach on Tuesday.

Sally Gall

