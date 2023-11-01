A dozen people from as far afield as Betoota, Winton, Richmond, Charters Towers and Emerald relished the opportunity to help design an agricultural scholarship, at a workshop in Longreach on Tuesday.
Established this year in response to the 2022 Jobs and Skills Summit, the Agricultural Workforce Working Group brought together by federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has been looking a range of labour and workforce skill challenges and solutions.
Both the working group, the National Farmers' Federation and the National Agricultural Labour Advisory Committee have been recommending an agricultural trade pathway, and Skills Insight has been charged with investigating how to develop one that addresses employer demand and allows flexibility for employers such as the sharing of apprentices and/or trainees among small to medium businesses.
Participants at Longreach, such as Richmond's Sara Westaway, said they saw the problems people faced with staff on a daily basis.
Former Gulf country cattleman John Lethbridge said the day was a great opportunity to put a model together, with the agricultural colleges laid to rest by the state government.
He was one of a number to comment that there needed to be an incentive for employers to put three years of time into training a young person when, based on past experience, they quickly moved on to higher paying work after qualifying.
"You'll get very few willing to train, house, pay workers comp, put time aside for block training and so on, knowing they'll go," he said.
Gregory electorate office manager Nikki Heslin agreed, saying saying small business across the west was grappling with a similar problem.
"They've got the work for them but say the time, effort and cost factor isn't worth the effort when they lose them to Blackwater," she said.
Workshop facilitator Tom Vassollo said they'd be looking at that aspect but their job was to get a product first of all.
Much of the day was devoted to listing the tasks employers would expect a third year apprentice to be skilled in, which resulted in 20 core units ranging from animal husbandry and machinery maintenance to record keeping and firearm safety.
Fellow facilitator Andrew Horgan said while they were core expectations, participants would likely be able to specialise in their passions.
A suggestion to share apprentices across more than one employer was given the thumbs up, partly because it give them exposure to more skills, broader experience, would cover labour shortages, and would share costs.
"It's too early to say what we'll be taking back to the government yet," Mr Horgan said, adding that they'd be reporting back in March 2024.
The attendees struggled to come up with a name to describe the role, commenting that farmhand wasn't suitable at all, and that property manager didn't suggest a trade level qualification.
Agricultural tradesperson, farm technician and stationhand were suggested.
Mr Vassollo said it was important when trying to attract young urban people.
In response to questions on what would happen with the report, Mr Vassollo said he couldn't say how committed the government was, he could only gather evidence and put it forward.
He explained that it was the states and territories that funded vocational training, so that even if the federal government said it was a good plan, it would be up to the states to decide to go ahead.
"Meetings with government bodies are part of the jigsaw," he said.
Mr Horgan said participants were being given an opportunity to significantly improve what they had, as it seemed like there was an appetite to do so.
AgForce north west manager Vol Norris complemented the pair on the day's outcome, saying it could have been a difficult thing to work through.
Workshops have been held in Bendigo, Launceston, Wagga Wagga, and Clare, SA, as well as Longreach.
The next workshop is in Toowoomba on November 2, followed by Moree, Busselton, Katherine, and Warragul, Victoria.
