Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Hereford leaders and breeders attend ARCBA workshop

November 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Herefords Australia ARCBA delegates Nikki Martin, Emily Taylor and Alicia Trovatello. Picture supplied
Herefords Australia ARCBA delegates Nikki Martin, Emily Taylor and Alicia Trovatello. Picture supplied

The Herefords Australia delegates for the ARCBA workshop were Nikki Martin, Alicia Trovatello and Emily Taylor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.