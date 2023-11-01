The Herefords Australia delegates for the ARCBA workshop were Nikki Martin, Alicia Trovatello and Emily Taylor.
Growing up on a lifestyle block, Nikki Martin became interested in cattle through her school's show team, and by 2014 she had her own animals, establishing the Kielder Park prefix.
As a youth breeder she was part of the Herefords Australia youth program and has worked for Herefords Australia as the youth coordinator since 2019.
From their property at Forbes, Nikki and her husband Kierin also run a feeding and fitting service, as well as their own stud, Kianma Poll Herefords.
"We have about 40 registered cows and 10 or 12 heifers, plus about 20 embryo recipients and the odd run of commercial cattle.
"We're trying to build our numbers at the moment but we want to sell 20 to 30 bulls each year and a handful of females."
Nikki's grandparents had a mixed farming block with sheep and cropping, but her father had been involved in the Hereford breed for many years, so she was always planning to be part of the beef industry.
She said the ARCBA conference was a good opportunity to meet like-minded people who were passionate about the beef industry.
"I was excited to see what ARCBA was all about, because in the beef industry there are so many opportunities, with so many career paths available. The best thing about this industry is the community."
Herefords have been a big part of Alicia Trovatello's family, with Alicia and her father Alvio running Glendan Park at Kyneton in central Victoria, and she has been involved in recently expanding the stud to include Angus cattle.
She's been involved with the Herefords Australia youth program since she was 12 and has been on the youth committee since 2019, serving as president and secretary, but she's also involved in the industry through her career.
Alicia works for Kilcoy Global Foods as a strategic projects graduate, which involves assisting in the management of new plant start ups and new technology.
A stint with the Elders Kyneton branch in year 10 was the starting point for a career in the beef industry.
"It really opened my eyes to other parts of the industry," she said.
"If I didn't do work experience with Elders I probably wouldn't have considered agriculture as much, but I got to deal with different people, and I really like building relationships.
"Before I came into the projects role here (at Kilcoy Global Foods) I was in sales which made me appreciate how important relationships are with all stakeholders in the supply chain."
Being able to connect with other people passionate about the industry was the big benefit of the ARCBA workshop, she said.
"I'm expanding my knowledge, building on my leadership skills and expanding my network.
"They're all very passionate about the industry, and it's good to talk about issues and how we can work together to achieve a common goal."
UNE rural science student Emily Taylor is destined for a career in the beef industry.
She started Eclipse Poll Hereford stud on her family's property at Quirindi seven years ago with genetics from Kanimbla and Rayleigh studs and now has 20 stud breeders, with a goal to sell three or four bulls a year, either through the Dubbo national show and sale or by private sale.
"Pop always had Hereford bulls that he used over different breeds, so I saw the crossbreeding ability of Hereford bulls over his commercial cows," Emily said.
"I'm president of the Herefords Australia northern youth committee and part of the national committee, and I take my heifers to youth shows and local ag shows."
This year was her second time selling bulls at Dubbo. A bull from her first draft last year was purchased by The Cottage stud at Barraba which is owned by Bill Crowley, the father of Herefords Australia CEO Michael Crowley.
"It was really good to have one of those bulls go into the stud and I've also just sold my first heifer to a new stud at Taree."
Emily got her start in cattle at Calrossy Anglican School at Tamworth and has been part of judging competitions in many disciplines which has given her a good view of the entire industry.
She hopes to have a career in beef genetics or meat science.
"The beef industry has so many different pathways, but it's also very well connected. ARCBA is another great opportunity to talk to like-minded people within the beef industry."
