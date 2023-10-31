The Bundaberg region is the first cane growing area in Queensland scheduled to wrap up the crush this year, with an easy run for harvesters due to the dry conditions.
The chairman of Bundaberg Canegrowers, Mark Pressler, said this year's successful harvest had been a complete turnaround from last year, which had significant delays and standover due to wet weather.
"We're looking at finishing around the 7th of November," Mr Pressler said.
"I think this year we might have lost two hours, there's been minimal amount of disruption from wet weather."
The successful harvest was also punctuated by high levels of commercial cane sugar, which Mr Pressler said was also thanks to the dry conditions.
"[However] when the CCS goes up like that it loses moisture, it loses weight, so you haven't got as many tonnes," Mr Pressler said.
"But you probably make the same amount of sugar, because the sugar levels are up."
The dry conditions may become a double-edged sword, and despite resulting in a successful harvest, Mr Pressler is cautious about what it will mean for next year's crop.
"We've got a pretty good allocation of water [for irrigation] this year, in saying that it costs money to put it on," Mr Pressler said.
Canegrowers in the Bundaberg region should also be reaping the benefits from the current high prices of sugar, with raw sugar marketer Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) reporting on October 18 continued strong weeks for the ICE 11 sugar market, with almost the entire futures curve now trading above 20USc/lb.
The high price of sugar may be one of the factors leading to reports Finasucre, owner of Bundaberg Sugar, is looking at expressions of interest for the business.
Bundaberg Sugar is not only Queensland's largest cane grower, but also a miller and refiner of sugar.
In August this year the Australian Financial Review reported Belgium based company Finasucre has received interest from investors for Bundaberg Sugar, but Mr Pressler said there's been little communication to those in the region reliant on the Bundaberg Sugar owned Millaquin Mill.
"There's lots of rumours floating around, but I haven't been told if it's officially [for sale]," Mr Pressler said.
"[However] there could be some really good opportunities there for us if we negotiate with a new company."
