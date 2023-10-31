Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Bundaberg canegrowers to wrap up crush

By Melanie Groves
November 1 2023 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The successful harvest was also punctuated by high levels of CCS. Picture supplied by Tanya Howard
The successful harvest was also punctuated by high levels of CCS. Picture supplied by Tanya Howard

The Bundaberg region is the first cane growing area in Queensland scheduled to wrap up the crush this year, with an easy run for harvesters due to the dry conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.