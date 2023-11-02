Aramac producers, the Zishke family, say diversifying into meat sheep, following a 10-year long drought made a huge difference to their enterprise's bottom line.
From 2010 to 2020, Ashley and Julie Zischke, Brendallan Station, were forced to destock their cattle herd twice and originally had 500 Angus cross breeders on agistment, as the drought worsened.
"The drought was so severe, we had no grass and we got sick of being away all the time with our cattle on agistment," Mr Zischke said.
"We ended up selling a lot of our breeders while the market was favourable and we diversified into the sheep market, starting off with Dorper ewes and putting Australian White rams over them.
"Five years later, we seem to enjoy doing it."
Mr Zischke was originally from Kingaroy and ran a plumbing business in Longreach for 25 years, before shifting his focus to breeding sheep, goats and cattle.
They bought their first flock of ewes from a friend south of Longreach in 2018, and Mr Zishke said their country suited sheep fairly well.
"We've grown from nothing to now running 5000 ewes," he said.
They were originally double joining their ewes, twice a year, which Mr Zishke said increased their numbers quickly.
"We've really ramped up our joining percentages and for ewes, you normally join them for six weeks and pull the rams out," he said.
"With the recent dry conditions, we've dropped our lambing back to February, but we used to lamb about November, December, and January, a two to three month window there."
Mr Zishke said they're looking to reduce their flock size, but the current market was "pretty ordinary", when compared to previous years.
"We were making $150-180 a lamb last year, while this year they were averaging $76 per lamb," he said.
"We just sent 700 lambs to Wagga Wagga and that's how far we've sent them to reach the market, because we've got to reduce our numbers some how.
"They had a bit of rain down there, so we saw an opportunity and all of those lambs sold mostly into the Victorian sheep meatworks."
Mr Zishke said they also sell a few wether lambs through AuctionsPlus as store sheep.
The Zishke family have recently joined up with Andalia Pastoral, who deliver meat from the Capricorn Coast through to the Gemfields, to sell their grass-fed/finished lamb straight to the consumer.
Their first lamb packages were sold at $18/kg carcase weight, weighing approximately 14kg for half packs and 28kg whole.
"We don't have the volume of people at Aramac to market our lamb locally and the extra cashflow makes a difference," Mr Zishke said.
