Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Aramac's Brendallan Station diversify into meat sheep

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 2 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Zischke of AWZ Grazing rounding up meat sheep on their property at Aramac. Picture: Julie Zischke
Ashley Zischke of AWZ Grazing rounding up meat sheep on their property at Aramac. Picture: Julie Zischke

Aramac producers, the Zishke family, say diversifying into meat sheep, following a 10-year long drought made a huge difference to their enterprise's bottom line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.