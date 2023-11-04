Queensland Country Life
Balance sheet loans a potential estate issue

By Craig Wilkes
November 4 2023 - 1:00pm
Balance sheet loans an estate issue
Balance sheet loans an estate issue

Due to the increasing value in rural properties, the contesting of wills has become more common.

