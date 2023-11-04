Balance sheet loans an estate issue

Due to the increasing value in rural properties, the contesting of wills has become more common.
Solicitors with will and estate divisions are telling us their workloads have increased three times in this area due to beneficiaries contesting the amount of their inheritance.
One of the issues often contested are both debit and credit balance sheet loans.
These loans are either to family members - for example parents, children or a related company or trust or from family members parents, children or a related company or trust.
In many instances the parties to these loans never expect them to be repaid or even realise they still exist, and in some cases, how they even came about.
The issue from an estate point of view is that the loans are recorded on the balance sheets and are potentially available to be called upon by the executor of someone's will, or by the person or entity who loaned the money.
This is a major problem in trusts where trust beneficiaries have not been fully paid trust distributions made to them.
For example, if you have a company or trust carrying on the business and the company or trust has loaned money to Mum and Dad for their own use, then on the passing of Mum and Dad, the parties taking control of the company or trust could request the executor of Mum and Dad's estate to repay that loan to the company or trust.
This may require the assets that are held by the estate to be sold up to finance the repayment of the debt.
The implications here are that the beneficiaries who were going to receive those assets may miss out on receiving anything from Mum and Dad's estates as the assets they were going to receive have been sold to repay the loan to the company or trust.
We urge clients to review their balance sheets annually to see if any loans need to be adjusted, or removed, so as to reduce the possibility of other estate assets planned to go to other family members, having to be sold to repay debts recorded on balance sheets.
