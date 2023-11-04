Whether attending a remote medical clinic or flying hundreds of kilometres to treat an emergency patient, Dr Bob Balmain and wife registered nurse Helen Balmain of the Royal Flying Doctor Service at Charleville have dedicated their careers to caring for Queenslanders.
As RFDS Charleville Base celebrates 80 years of service , they recalled what led them to give an unwavering dedication and develop a deep affinity for rural healthcare.
Speaking from their home on the Sunshine Coast, Mrs Balmain said its was an honour and a privilege to work with her husband as an emergency flight nurse, "and with the tremendous team of radio operators, pilots and ground crew".
"Being part of the Charleville base's 80-year history fills us with immense pride and gratitude," she said.
While Mrs Balmain said she always knew nursing was her aim, her husband took a more circuitous route.
"I grew up in south west NSW on a property at Booligal, 50 miles north of Hay," she said.
"Mum was a nurse, it was a calling for me, an opportunity to be of service and make a positive impact on people's lives.
"We met when one of my nursing colleagues at the Royal Melbourne Hospital became engaged to a worker on a sheep station and a group of us went to the engagement party in Mildura. I met this handsome jackeroo and my fate was sealed."
After marriage and several years on a sheep station in south west Queensland, the 28-year-old jackeroo decided to enroll in medical school at the University of Queensland and graduated with a his Bachelor of Medical Science in 1978.
Over the next decade, he completed further studies, in emergency medicine obstetrics and gained experience before in 1988 he commenced at the RFDS Charleville Base as the senior medical officer, a position he held until 2003.
In 1991 Mrs Balmain, who was a triple certified as a RN, midwife and child health, joined as their first flight nurse often working with her husband until she retired in 1995.
One incident Dr Balmain recalled was a desperate call from a mother whose two-year-old son was bitten by a snake and needed urgent help some 650 kilometres away.
Dr Balmain provided over-the-phone advice which allowed the mother to give urgent support while he was flown to their location.
When the RFDS arrived, the boy was immobile but conscious, allowing the medical team to safely fly to the Charleville Hospital where Dr Balmain then worked with the hospital's doctors to identify the type of venom and provide specialist treatment, leading to his full recovery.
"It was a moment that demonstrated the critical nature of our work," he said.
"And it was times like these that highlighted the real impact we could make in the lives of regional Queenslanders."
