Crocodile expert John Lever says this is the most dangerous time of year for those living in croc country

By Judith Maizey
November 2 2023 - 8:00pm
John Lever with a 4.9 metre crocodile which died in a fight with a larger male at his Koorana Crocodile farm. The crocodile was caught near Airlie Beach in the mid 1980s. Pic supplied
A warning has been issued for people to be careful in areas where crocodiles are known to live as it is breeding season and that's when they are at their most dangerous.

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

