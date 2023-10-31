Lamb producers should focus on curbing their costs of production to create better margins during prolonged periods of price pressure, according to a farm management consultant.
Agrista director John Francis said the way for lamb producers to take control of their position during times of downturn was to make sure to maintain a margin.
"You've got no control of the price if you accept you're in a commodity market... work with the things that you've got in your control," he said.
"But I think what has happened in the last few years is that as prices go up, people become complacent so their cost base goes up with it.
"My view is now is the time to start looking at your business again and working out what it is that you can change to drive a low cost of production."
While lamb indicators have experienced some price relief over the past month, it comes after a lengthy downward cycle with indicators still ranging from between 320c to 452c down from year ago levels.
The national trade lamb indicator and the national heavy lamb indicator have both experienced their fourth and fifth consecutive week of a price increase respectively, with heavy lamb up to 504c and trade lamb up to 486c.
Mutton has not experienced the same price relief, with the indicator currently at 105c.
Mr Francis said Agrista's benchmarking database showed very few producers are keeping costs under $4/kg carcase weight which doesn't leave a lot of margin given current lamb prices sitting at around $5/kg.
"If your cost of production is $5 and you're getting paid $5/kg, then at an operating level you're getting $0 out of your business," he said.
"Beyond that you might have interest costs which still have to be met, effectively that means there's negative cash in the business."
Mr Francis said he was concerned by the high proportion of livestock managers who don't actually know their cost of production.
"Knowing your cost of production is where you need to start," he said.
"The things that drive a low cost of production include matching feed supply with feed demand... 60pc of the feed supply in southern Australia where most of the lambs are produced occurs in spring so that suggests to me that would be all the time I'd want all my feed demand.
"Then there are other things you can do to drive a low cost of production... you can make sure you don't have high costs of supplementary feeding, you can make sure that lambs are turned off before feed quality declines, you can make sure your weaning percentage is appropriate with the right stocking rate.
"A lot of people have got a high proportion of their ewe lambs being joined in these prime lamb systems and that's costly because ewe lambs typically have a lower weaning percentage relative to older ewes.
"Genetics, pasture quality and animal health all lead to a higher average daily gain which mean the lambs are off quicker, meaning a lower cost to you."
