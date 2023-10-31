Fire has claimed up to 30 per cent of the 5000 acres owned by the Brian Pastures research facility, 18km south east of Gayndah.
A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) spokesperson said efforts by DAF staff and an "army" of local volunteers has saved the entire Brian Pastures Research Facility office precinct and the majority of grazing land from bushfire damage.
"Of the almost 5000 acres that comprises Brian Pastures, around 25-30 per cent has been impacted by the fires," the spokesperson said.
"To provide better containment and protection of remaining pasture, volunteers created fire breaks on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Containment lines have been continually strengthened and are still holding."
The DAF spokesperson said routine work at Brian Pastures continues with staff continuing data collections, ensuring animal containment and welfare, and beginning recovery efforts.
"Infrastructure damage has been restricted to some stock water pipelines, fences, an old shed and consumables such as poly pipe and plastic feeding tubs," the spokesperson said.
The extent of damage and costs is still being assessed.
Brian Pastures is owned by AgForce Queensland and leased and operated by the DAF.
Noel Brinsmead, who is an AgForce representative on the Brian Pastures committee, said he had been told that apart from losing one old shed the fire had been under control for the past couple of days.
He said there had been support from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to control the fire, but they had departed.
Mr Brinsmead said he did not know when the fire had started, but believed the fire was now out.
"Like any of these areas around Queensland, things are very dry and could take a lightening strike to kick off (another fire), but they're not under threat (at Brian Pastures) by anything else at this stage," he said.
He said no livestock had been lost and operations were "as normal".
