The Isisford Race Club says it is "deeply saddened" by a decision made by Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards on Saturday that meant its annual Ross Cub race meeting had to be abandoned.
According to a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission spokesperson, the track was deemed unsuitable for racing under Australian Rule 155.
"Following an inspection of the track, on Saturday morning, QRIC stewards decided that holes in the track surface at Isisford could pose a danger to both horses and jockeys if the race meeting were to proceed," they said.
The decision came after the track had been inspected twice by Racing Queensland personnel in the lead-up to the once-a-year meet, and approved, on the Wednesday before the Beef Producers race meeting in Blackall, at Isisford's request.
Isisford Race Club president Ben Banks said he'd spent hours prepping the track and was 'super confident' of its suitability.
"We, hand on heart, were confident that the track was safe and in the best possible condition. We still believe that to be the case," Mr Banks and the executive said afterwards on social media.
"A number of trainers told me the track was as good as they'd ever seen it," he added.
The QRIC spokesperson explained that under the rules of racing, the decision to cancel, abandon, amend or postpone any race or race meeting sits with Racing Queensland, but becomes the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission's responsibility after scratching time on race day.
"QRIC can only make the decision to abandon a meeting on the day of the meeting and can make that decision not to race at any time up to the start of the race meeting or during the race meeting," they said.
"As per the rules of racing, race meetings have been postponed or abandoned this year and every year on the day of the race meeting when stewards undertake the inspection and determine the track unsuitable."
An RQ spokesperson said it, in conjunction with relevant stakeholders, including QRIC, was continuing to review the current protocol in order to achieve best outcomes for participants and animals.
"We are too," its statement said.
Mr Banks said some jockeys, the caterers and ambulance personnel had come from Emerald, five hours away, and every trainer had at least a two-hour trip one way to attend.
He said the decision had also impacted essential service providers - race callers, the starter, judges, clerks of the course, the vet, photo finish photographer, and front and back camera operators, as well as all the volunteers who travelled at their own expense to attend.
"We're incredibly humbled that so many stayed after the meeting was abandoned," he said.
"It was heading to a huge financial disaster but thanks to making it a phantom race meet, it was mildly successful.
"However, it's going to be really hard to rebuild the trust of the people affected."
Social media commentators were full of praise for the Isisford Club, such as Andrew Petersen, who said he couldn't understand why the QRIC steward and RQ couldn't communicate with each other, but wait until a few hours before the first race to declare it unsafe to proceed.
Emma Bell said RQ and QRIC needed to come up with a better process.
"It's not the club's fault," she said. "Hopefully all the small clubs can continue well into the future because at the moment it's looking concerning."
Mr Banks said they were working with RQ and QRIC to find a better approach to track assessment.
"We ask you to have faith in our little club that we will work hard to ensure that this will not happen again," he said.
