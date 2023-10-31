Queensland Country Life
Angus cross steers make 211c/$858 at Moreton

October 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Quality improves at Moreton
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 246 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.

