Quality improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 246 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
Although it was a smaller yarding, they reported that quality improved. Cow numbers remained similar and sold to a dearer trend with most showing gains of 10 to 20 cents.
Some good quality export bullocks were penned and sold to improved rates. Both grain and grass-fed trade cattle were in better numbers to be fully firm on last week. Weaners and yearlings were in short supply but sold to improved rates.
Euro cross weaner steers from Sedge Pty Ltd came in at 203.2c returning $544/hd. Angus cross grain assist steers from Dully's Homes saw 211.2c or $858/hd. Lampung Livestock sold Angus feeder steers returning 211.2c with a result of $809/hd.
Charbray feeder heifers from K De Roo saw 140c to come back at $532/hd. K and F Harch sold Droughtmaster pasture ox at 219.2c with an outcome of $1521/hd. Friesian dairy cows from Woodbank Partnership sold for 139.2c returning $1016/hd.
Droughtmaster medium cows from W Scholl saw 180c with an outcome of $990/hd. Droughtmaster heavy cows from G and L Bischoff came in at 183.2c or $1118/hd. Charolais bulls from B and S Woodforth returned 189.2c resulting in $2024/hd.
