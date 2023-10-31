Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland fires in 70 locations with a high to extreme fire danger rating recorded for southern and south eastern areas

Updated October 31 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
70 vegetation fires are burning throughout Queensland. Picture: Judith Maizey
70 vegetation fires are burning throughout Queensland. Picture: Judith Maizey

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has paid tribute to fire fighters and communities who continue to battle Queensland bushfires with 70 active vegetation fires recorded throughout the state by mid morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.