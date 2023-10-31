Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has paid tribute to fire fighters and communities who continue to battle Queensland bushfires with 70 active vegetation fires recorded throughout the state by mid morning.
With high to extreme fire danger ratings expected to develop across southern and south-eastern Queensland today, 85 structures have been lost in the south-west and 26 people remain in the Dalby evacuation centre.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is warning of stronger winds and gustier conditions with a cool change with shower and storm activity not expected until Friday through to Sunday.
In the Premier's fire update, a large aerial tanker has been moved to Toowoomba; Victorian and NZ Fire crews and equipment are on their way; and 42 aircraft are available.
Many of those evacuated from bushfires near Tara are now in alternative accommodation. As many as 30 households are being accommodated in Dalby, Tara and Chinchilla. Twenty-six remain in the Dalby Evacuation Centre.
Medium and long-term accommodation options are being discussed including demountable homes and caravans with staff from the departments of Housing and Communities providing assistance.
Ms Palaszczuk said she wanted to thank once again all of those involved in helping our communities including interstate and New Zealand fire crews giving our own firefighters a much-needed break.
"Aircraft - including our LAT and New South Wales' - are deployed where they can do the most good. Queensland's arms continue to wrap around those who've lost everything in these fires. The housing minister is in Dalby today and we are already planning more ways to help back on their feet. Please continue to follow the advice of our emergency services," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.