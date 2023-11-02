Rabobank helping declutter the carbon conversation

Rabobank's Gavin Kruger, left, with Dimbulah papaya and lime producer Chris Maisel.

The opportunities and challenges of carbon farming and emissions reduction within Australia's agricultural industry remains an evolving - and often overwhelming - proposition.

However, a recent Rabobank Carbon Neutral Agriculture Workshop aimed to arm local producers with a basic understanding of emissions in farming, and support the start of their carbon journey.

Farmers learning together strengthens experience

For Dimbulah papaya and lime producer, Chris Maisel, an opportunity to attend the workshop was a valuable chance to dig into the topic alongside fellow farmers, Rabobank staff and expert presenter, Sustainability Field Manager for Nutrien, Charles Starkings.

Held at Tinaroo, in North Queensland, Mr Maisel believed the format of the two-day workshop - whereby everyone was learning together - set the initiative apart.

"I studied science at university, so I have a good base understanding of the topic, but to be able to draw from the knowledge and experience of a pool of fellow farmers from across a range of industries was second-to-none and makes for practical, robust discussion," Mr Maisel said.

Themed around building knowledge on the fundamentals of emissions sources and sinks in farming, the workshop included the completion of a carbon calculation using the Greenhouse Accounting Framework developed by the University of Melbourne and the Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre.

"This was our first time having a glimpse of a number, and it was really helpful to be able to sit down and work through our on-farm emissions guided by experts," he said.

"I don't believe we yet have enough of an understanding about where we stand, or what that number means - so there's still a bit of refinement that needs to happen, particularly in the horticultural industry."

Increased efficiencies and production key to farming sustainability

Describing the workshop as "engaging and thought provoking", Mr Maisel said one of his key take-aways was that, while it may be hard for some producers to become net zero, reductions in emissions intensity can be achieved by increasing productivity and input use efficiency.

"It's every farmers' dream to produce more with less, it's good for the environment, and it's good for the bottom line profitability," he said.

Within his own operation, Mr Maisel is leading industry innovation - recently developing an on-farm lab where papaya plants are tested and their sex determined before planting.

"The current industry standard is to plant multiple seedlings at one site and later cut away the undesired sex trees," he said.



"By identifying the sex of the seedling prior to planting it enables a grower to plant the desired sex seedling across the entire paddock, thus increasing efficiency, production and reducing waste."

Chris Maisel.

Moving forward as an industry

Crawford Taylor, Rabobank Head of Client Sustainability, said the workshops provided an opportunity to lay the foundation for farmers and staff in understanding the pathways towards a low emission, or potentially carbon neutral, farm business.

"There is plenty of discussion around the agricultural industry's ability to sell carbon credits to other industries for diversification of farm income, or whether producers should focus on their own carbon emissions. Our clients are curious as to how they fit in," Mr Taylor said.

"Before farmers consider their options, a thorough understanding of their greenhouse gas emissions is key, and strategically imperative for a farm business."

Mr Taylor applauded Rabobank for taking a lead and supporting their farming clients through this practical, grassroots approach.

"It's an evolving space which will change rapidly in the coming years, but it's important to make a start, and with workshops so conveniently located it made that start very easy to access.

"It's also refreshing to be with a bank that is not telling us what targets to hit, but is supporting us to make conscious decisions regarding our future - and I don't know anyone who doesn't want to invest in their future."

For more information on Rabobank's carbon farming and carbon neutral workshops please call your local Rabobank branch .