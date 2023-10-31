There were 169 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
A better quality yarding came to hand, which sold to much improved rates. Plainer types held the current market rates.
Robert Patrick, Brendale, sold Santa cows for $1470. Sally McLachlan, Bellmere, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1220, backgrounder steers for $645 and lines of weaner heifers which sold for $565, $520 and $520, and vealer heifers for $405.
Tim Simpson, Bald Knob, sold Droughtmaster cross vealer heifers for $395 and steers for $400. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold young weaner steers for $415 and vealer heifers for $300. Bev Jensen, Sandy Creek, sold heifer calves for $280.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.