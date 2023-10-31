More than 35 former employees of the agency firm Primac who are members of the Primac Gurus Association Inc, joined forces for its third annual reunion, held at the Club Hotel, Roma.
The day started with the annual general meeting, followed by an afternoon of renewing acquaintances, an auctioneering competition and plenty of stories told.
Primac Gurus Inc also took time to visit the Lifeflight Flight hangar at the Roma Airport where a $4000 donation was made.
They also visited the Miles Historical Museum where a $1000 donation was made. The Primac Gurus have a display of memorabilia housed at the museum.
These donations are part of the fabric for which the Guru's raise funds to put back into rural and regional communities where the Primac Agency network thrived.
