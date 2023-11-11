Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Atherton Christmas Tree Farm a year round business on the North Queensland Tablelands

AP
By Alison Paterson
November 12 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loving the festive season lifestyle, Emily, Eli, Juana, Ezra, Hannah, Victoria and Scarlet Adoberg at their Christmas tree farm. Picture Alison Paterson
Loving the festive season lifestyle, Emily, Eli, Juana, Ezra, Hannah, Victoria and Scarlet Adoberg at their Christmas tree farm. Picture Alison Paterson

Christmas comes once a year, but for an innovative and passionate North Queensland family, it's a 12 month operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Alison Paterson

journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.