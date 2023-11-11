Christmas comes once a year, but for an innovative and passionate North Queensland family, it's a 12 month operation.
Located at Upper Barron, Juana and Alex Adoberg have created a business which has grown from selling a few Christmas trees to friends to selling several thousand across the state and stocking the largest range of decorations from baubles to wreaths at their The Red Barn Christmas Shop
The couple said raising their six children, Ezra, 20 months, Hannah, 5, Emily, 7, Victoria, 10, Scarlet, 13 and Eli, 14, was a dream come true - albeit one which involved a great deal of commitment.
Mrs Adoberg said growing up in New Zealand where they always had traditional trees, it was a shock to only have artificial ones in Cairns.
When they bought a rural property in 2007 and proceeded to teach themselves how to grow Monterey Pines which are native to northern California, it was a steep learning curve.
Like all farms, the business is dependent on the weather, as only the seedlings are watered.
"We lost some trees to fungus due to excessive rains over the last two years," Mrs Adoberg said.
"We are a couple of years away to getting back to normal numbers."
Now they have around 10,000 trees on 12.14 Ha (30 acres), all of which Mr Adoberg along with a couple of helpers, prunes by hand up to four times a year to ensure they achieve a graceful conical shape.
"We put in a lot of hard work and after many years of experimenting with trees we were finally able to start selling them to the public in 2012," she said.
"Our 10,000 trees range from seedlings to those ready to be cut and shipped and we send up to 3000 tagged trees all over the state including Cairns, Townsville, McKay, Bowen, Weipa and as far as Bamaga."
The couple said they took their business online in 2019 and the ability for customers to book trees and purchase virtually had been very successful.
"Most families are looking for a six to eight footer and we supply hotels and resorts with trees around 15 feet high", she said.
"Then customers wanted decorations so we started sourcing and selling items from all over the globe.
"Initially the shop was in a tent, then Alex built a small shed which now houses the goats after we built the Big Red Barn which opened last year."
She said seeing families visit each year so their children can choose a new tree decoration is a special feeling as they meet the same people annually when they pop in to collect a tree or browse in the Big Red Barn.
And the support from their hard working team, be they selling a decorative wreath or out pruning or cutting trees, has been sensational, Mrs Adoberg said.
"Family time is really important and while our Red Barn is open all year round, we close it for January and February," she said.
"It's important to take some time out."
Of course on a farm nothing really stops, even at Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.