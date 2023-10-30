Online bidders underpinned a successful result for the Bebbington family of Mountview Charolais, at their inaugural on-property female sale on Saturday, which saw at least 87 per cent of lots sold online.
Overall, Ian and Katrina Bebbington, Ramsay, sold 31 out of the 50 lots offered, for a clearance rate of 62 per cent, average of $2855, and top of $5250.
A total of six cows and calves sold for 100 pc clearance, average of $3250, and top of $4500 for lot 3.
Seven joined cows also cleared 100 pc, average $2500 and top of $2250 for lot 7, Palgrove Refine K1447E, while 12 out of the 23 joined heifers sold, representing 52pc, average of $3021 and top of $5250.
Six out of the 14 unjoined heifers offered sold for a clearance of 43 pc, average $2542 and top of $2250 for lot 43, Mountview Festoon T34.
Following post sale negotiations, 45 out of the 50 females offered had sold, bringing the new sale clearance to 90 pc.
Two Charolais bulls which were on display at the sale also sold.
Achieving top honours was lot 19 Mountview Covergirl S51, who sold to Rodney Hohenhaus, Ipswich region, for $5250.
Sired by Rangan Doc Silver M51 and out of Mountview Covergirl P14, the 22-month-old PTIC female was five months joined with sire Mountview Ramsay.
Mr Hohenhaus purchased seven females in total.
A total of 24 female lots sold through online platform Elite Livestock Auctions, which saw 25 registered bidders and 75 viewers.
Mr Bebbington said the family were happy with the sale results, "considering the current weather and the cattle market."
"The sale drew a good crowd for our fist on property sale," he said.
"It was such a pleasure to welcome everyone from near and far who attended in person and also to the numerous online bidders.
"We're happy with the outcome of this year's sale for what was a tremendous result considering the dry conditions and cattle market.
Mr Bebbington said 35 of the 50 females offered were now heading to new homes.
"Our Charolais females will be travelling far and wide with females heading as far as Julia Creek and the Atherton Tablelands in Far North Queensland and down to Mudgee in the south," he said.
