Stand-out 17,949 hectare (44,352 acre) Blackall property Paradise Downs has been consistently running 1800 to 2000 breeders and replacements with some of the progeny kept to feeder weights.
Located 20km east of Blackall on the Blackall Jericho Road, the property in 11 freehold titles is estimated to otherwise run 4500 to 5000 backgrounding cattle.
The country consists of 5666ha (14,000 acres) of undulating, lightly shaded open Mitchell grass downs country and 12,283ha (30,351 acres) of developed gidyea country with prolific stands of buffel grass.
The majority of the gidyea country has been stick raked.
Paradise is divided into 23 main grazing paddocks and numerous holding paddocks and squares with all main paddocks being interconnected by road grids.
The internal fencing is described as being in excellent condition and comprises of two barbed and two plain wires on steel posts. The majority of the boundary is four barbed wires on steel posts.
A laneway system connecting all the paddocks to the centrally located 1000 head capacity cattle yards.
The yards are equipped with a crush, scales, branding race and cradle, loading ramp and there is water connected.
Paradise is exceptionally well watered by five capped artesian bores, two of which are owned by Paradise and seven strategically located dams. There is also 400km of poly pipe supplying some 65 concrete troughs and 13 tanks.
Structural improvements include a four bay Wide Span machinery shed, five bay storage shed, workshop with cement floor and power connected, hay shed with concrete floor, and six stables and six day yards, and a feed room.
The four bedroom homestead has a large veranda/deck area and is connected to a two bedroom, self contained guest house.
There is also a one bedroom undercover donga cottage.
Mobile phone service is available over the entire property.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on December 14.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural Queensland.
