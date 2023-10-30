Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heavy weight yearling steers to feed sell to 214c at Toowoomba

October 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed dearer at Toowoomba
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed dearer at Toowoomba


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.