Heavy weight yearling steers to feed dearer at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba today experienced a small reduction to 210 head.
Yearling heifers were in the largest numbers and overall quality remains mixed.
The usual buyers were in attendance and operating selectively.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed sold to a dearer trend and the best of the heavy weight cows also improved in price. However yearling heifers not meeting market specifications attracted very limited support.
Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers made to 168c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 181c and made to 188c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed sold to 214c to average 211c and some over 480kg made to 208c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to processors averaged 110c/kg. The restockers classes made to 152c to average 127c and poor quality lines made from 72c to 88c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 117c to 155c with sales to 170c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 122c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 154c and the best of the cows made to 188c to average 185c with some returning $1637/head.
Heavy weight bulls made to 194c/kg. Cows and calves made to $930/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.