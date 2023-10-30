A central Queensland police officer honoured with an Everyday Hero award for his part in a lifesaving rescue at Baralaba in February has paid tribute to small country communities for helping bring it about.
Senior Constable Callam Moriarty, together with Sergeant Wylie Steel, took out the award Working Together, along with QAS officer Vaughan Mason, for their rescue of Baralaba man John Lawson who became trapped in a grain silo on February 23.
Mr Lawson, 78, was sucked into a void in the silo when he was attempting to unblock grain that had become stuck while loading a truck, sinking up to his neck.
The truck driver sounded the alarm, setting off a dangerous and heroic rescue effort over the next hour and a half.
Snr Const Moriarty said he and his sergeant arrived on the scene and "just did what they could", along with Mr Mason and other members of the community.
That involved cutting the side wall of the silo to release some of the grain, using a tarp and a ladder to stop them all from sinking, and a piece of pipe to help Mr Lawson breathe while the officers freed him.
"Dare I say it, in the larger centres it's unlikely we would have been able to have the local mine shut down and people come down the road in tractors and all sorts of stuff," Snr Const Moriarty said.
"People shut their businesses to come and help us that day.
"In the larger centres you just don't have the time to be able to make those connections."
Seeing Mr Lawson still in Baralaba now is his reward.
"To still be able to talk to (him) down the street and see how he's following on," he said.
The rescue was described at the award ceremony as going above and beyond the call of duty.
Some 22 people were nominated for a range of different awards, and Snr Const Moriarty said it was incredibly humbling and something totally unexpected, "particularly with the calibre in that room".
Third-generation sheep shearer turned police officer, Constable Laurie Bateman, was awarded for the category of Achievement for his work in Palm Island with Indigenous youth.
The announcement came hot on the heels that the acting senior constable has been nominated in the Local Hero category for the Queensland section of the Australian of the Year awards.
Constable Bateman's program creates opportunities for the community's youth and has increased cultural awareness for the wider Indigenous community.
Acting Senior Constable Bateman said he was happy Blue Light Shearing was getting the accolades it deserves.
"It has changed the lives of so many young people out in the south west.
"Hundreds of young people who have been through the program, leave as better people I believe.
"There is nothing better than helping people, particularly young people."
As well as the amateur shearing program, Constable Bateman runs a learn-to-drive program and to help participants gain confidence and learn new skills.
