Strong competition for cattle on AuctionsPlus

October 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Strong competition for cattle

CATTLE

Cattle listings were down last week by 6 per cent, with a total offering of 8111 head. The smaller offering was met with stronger competition, as clearance rose by 5 per cent to 59pc and value over reserve lifted by $23 to average $111.

