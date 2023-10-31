Strong competition for cattle

Cattle listings were down last week by 6 per cent, with a total offering of 8111 head. The smaller offering was met with stronger competition, as clearance rose by 5 per cent to 59pc and value over reserve lifted by $23 to average $111.
The overall market trended up last week, with only four categories registering price declines. Steer categories led the price increases, with all categories posting positive gains.
Heavier heifers declined, while breeding stock registered some variable clearance rates and price changes.
Offerings fell for all stock categories except steers, which saw a 13pc increase in listings from the previous week to total 4255 head.
Steers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 1027 head and averaged $741/head, up $69 from the previous week, for a 36pc clearance. Prices ranged from 201-271c and averaged 244c/kg lwt.
From Ilfracombe, a line of 94 Charolais steers aged 9 to 12 months and weighing 314kg returned $800/head, or 255c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Roma.
Steers 330-400kg achieved a clearance of 68pc, registered a larger offering of 1823 head and averaged $868/head - up $63. Prices ranged from 191-262c and averaged 240c/kg lwt.
From Walcha, NSW, a line of 81 Angus steers aged 12 to 14 months and weighing 362kg returned $880/head, or 243c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Armidale, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 712 head and averaged $470/head, up $32 for a 66pc clearance. Prices ranged from 151-224c and averaged 183c/kg lwt.
From Mitchell, a line of 152 Poll Hereford heifers aged 8 to 11 months and weighing 263kg returned $440/head, or 167c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Oakey.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 506 head and averaged $619/head, up $65 for a 42pc clearance. Prices ranged from 177-201c and averaged 194c/kg lwt.
From Ournie, VIC, a line of 78 Angus heifers aged 13 to 14 months and weighing 314kg returned $630/head, or 201c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Pine Ridge, NSW.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a larger offering of 284 head and averaged $1325/head, up $252 for a 54pc clearance.
From Adaminaby, NSW, a line of 126 Angus heifers, split into two even lots, aged 24 to 26 months and weighing 494kg returned $1330/head and will travel to the same buyer in Wodonga, VIC.
Sheep and lamb numbers increased by 15pc last week, with 70,970 head offered. Representing the largest registered offering since the first week of May, it was met with weaker demand.
Overall clearance dropped 10pc to finish the week at 62pc. Price trends were firm, with both value over reserve and the crossbred lamb category sitting at the same levels as last week. Prices across the board were flat week on week.
The market was dictated by lamb offerings, comprising 60pc of the total at 42,729 head, of which 96pc were new season lambs.
The remainder of the offering was made up of NSM ewes, which spiked by 47pc to see 22,023 head offered, or 31pc of the total offering.
Crossbred lamb numbers jumped 11pc to 21,683 head. The larger offering registered a 68pc clearance, averaged $4 over reserve and returned $62/head.
From Harden, NSW, two lines of 330 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino second cross mixed sex suckers weighing 44kg and May/Jun '23 drop returned $91/head, or 209c/kg.
Merino wether lambs returned to more normal levels last week at 10,880 head, with strong demand for the offering resulting in a 79pc clearance rate. Prices reduced slightly to $42/head.
From Booroorban, NSW, a line of 290 Merino wether lambs May/Jun '23 drop and weighing 38kg lwt returned $63/head and the top price for the category.
Merino ewe hoggets registered a large offering at 12,420 head, increasing by 93pc. Despite the large offering, the market held strong with the category seeing a 64pc clearance and prices jumping $5 to $88/head.
From Deniliquin, NSW, 410 Merino ewe hoggets aged 16 - 17 months and weighing 51kg lwt exceeded their reserve level by $42 to sell for $142/head.
