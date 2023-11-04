Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

AgForce adds its voice to the national campaign against anti-farming policies

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
November 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce supports national campaign against anti-farming policies
AgForce supports national campaign against anti-farming policies

Have you noticed the bureaucracy around farming seems to be getting more complex every year? And that the impacts of each of these incursions are more keenly felt?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.