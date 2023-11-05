Bulk handers receiving limited harvest deliveries

Queensland Country Life
Bulk handlers receiving limited deliveries as harvest winds down

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
November 5 2023 - 11:00am
Winter crop harvesting is starting to wind down across south western Queensland with relatively small volumes reaching the major bulk handling facilities.

