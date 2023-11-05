Bulk handers receiving limited harvest deliveries

Winter crop harvesting is starting to wind down across south western Queensland with relatively small volumes reaching the major bulk handling facilities.
GrainCorp said it had received around 360,000 tonnes of grain deliveries into its Queensland up country storage network on October 30. GrainCorp said the Queensland harvest was now focused on the Darling Downs and Goondiwindi regions.
Grain quality remains high with more higher protein wheat coming to the market as the harvest progresses.
Deliveries into NSW picked up last week as the central west harvest gathered steam with around 295,000 tonnes of deliveries in the week ending October 30. This took GrainCorp's NSW total harvest deliveries to 430,000 tonnes.
Average to below average yields because of the limited in crop rainfall is seen as the main reason for the sluggish grain deliveries into the regional grain storages.
Although rainfall totals have been patchy, large areas of south western Queensland and north western NSW have seen less than 40 per cent of their normal rainfall over the six months from April to September.
Some farmers have been pleasantly surprised with the harvest yields, which they have put down to the timely storms through the growing season. However, it's been a dismal season for others who were less fortunate with the winter storms.
It's also clear that farmers are opting to hold as much grain as they can on farm to take advantage of domestic market opportunities through the season.
Farmers are selling directly to consumers to take advantage of domestic market premiums with the smaller crop, with the Darling Downs SFW values paying $30-35 above the APW and H2 country depot prices over the past month.
Farmer selling continues to weigh on the southern Queensland grain prices. SFW and barley bids into the Downs were back a further $5-10 a tonne in the past week to around $445 a tonne. Grain prices into the key Darling Downs markets have fallen $20-25 a tonne over the past five to six weeks.
United States wheat futures finished the week lower after widespread rain across the HRW wheat areas. After a spate of Chinese purchases and talk of possible Indian wheat imports, a lack of fresh demand has seen the market focus switch back to the stiff export competition from Russia.
