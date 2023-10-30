Shepherdson and Boyd reported a larger yarding of 1411 head at Toogoolawah on Friday, consisting of a few larger lines of restocker and backgrounding steers and heifers that saw the market remain fully firm on recent sales.
Heavy feeder steers were in short supply but also firm for the number offered while lesser quality store cows were again easier.
Good quality light heifers were slightly dearer than recent market trends but were quality driven.
Droughtmaster feeder steers 18 months old account Conway and Kim sold for $900/hd. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold quality Charolais cross steers 14-16 months old for $800/hd. Usher Past Co, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster steers 12-14 months old for $740/hd.
Wotonga Grazing, Nebo, sold a quality line of Droughtmaster cross steers 8-14 months old with pens selling to a top of $680, $600, and $600/hd. N and D O'Connor, Scrub Creek, sold Santa cross steers 10 months old for $740/hd.
Sword Holding, Harlin, sold Simmental cross steers 10-12 months old for $700/hd and Angus cross steers for $680/hd. K and J Hayes, Brightview, sold Limousin cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $660/hd.
K and J Horrex, Crows Nest, sold Angus cross steers 12-14 months old for $630/hd. Haggarty Farming, Kipper Creek, sold Charbray cross steers 12 months old for $600/hd. A quality line of Angus cross Droughtmaster steers from Eidsvold, 7-12 months old sold to a top of $590, $580 and $540/hd.
L C Barnes, Anduramba, sold Santa cross weaner steers six months old for $430/hd. T and J Reed, Gregors Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 10 months old for $500/hd.
A larger yarding of 540 heifers were yarded last week at Toogoolawah. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 18 months old for $650/hd. R Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months old for $810/hd.
Sword Holding, Harlin, sold Angus cross heavy backgrounder heifers for $610/hd. A quality line of Angus cross Droughtmaster heifers from Eidsvold, 7-12 months old sold to a top of $490, $440 and $410/hd. N and D O'Connor sold Charolais cross heifers 10-12 months old for $420/hd.
G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months old for $420/hd. Ruyi Pastoral, Maleny, sold Angus cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $370 and $340/hd. Reiser and Sons, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $350/hd.
Brahman cross cows with four-month-old calves at foot account Curra P/Ship, Rosewood, sold for $1000/unit. Yooralla Past, Linville, sold a Braford cow and calf for $730/hd. M and W Bain, Emu Creek, sold young, medium framed Brahman cross cows with young calves at foot for $430/unit.
The next Toogoolawah store sale is Friday November 10.
