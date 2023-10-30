John and Paul Waters, Beaudesert sold Santa steers 18 months for $800. Santa steers 15 months account CG Enterprises, Rathdowney, sold for $790. Einerson Cattle, Croftby sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $710. Jon Stiller and Co, Allenview sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $400. Euro cross heifers, 2yrs account Jim and Debra Kennedy, Allandale, sold for $700. Cliff Kroesen, Beaudesert sold Droughtmaster heifers for $640. Santa heifers 15 months, account Blue Range Investments, Tarome, sold for $610. Limousin cows account Dalzell and Suter, Lamington, sold for $1000. Steve Dent, Allenview, sold Brahman cows for $765. Dalzell and Sutter sold Charbray cows and calves for $770. Santa cows and calves account CG Enterprises sold for $580. Steve Dent sold Brahman cows and calves for $420.

