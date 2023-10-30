Queensland Country Life
Santa steers 18 months sell for $800 at Beaudesert

October 31 2023 - 10:00am
Daniel Condon and Paul Hawkins of Roadvale, were looking to buy cattle at Saturday's Beaudesert store sale. Picture supplied
Daniel Condon and Paul Hawkins of Roadvale, were looking to buy cattle at Saturday's Beaudesert store sale. Picture supplied

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported an easier market for most descriptions as the dry weather continues to restrict competition.

