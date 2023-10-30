Agents Bartholomew & Co reported an easier market for most descriptions as the dry weather continues to restrict competition.
They said lines of quality replacement steers sold well considering the tough times.
John and Paul Waters, Beaudesert sold Santa steers 18 months for $800. Santa steers 15 months account CG Enterprises, Rathdowney, sold for $790. Einerson Cattle, Croftby sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $710. Jon Stiller and Co, Allenview sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $400. Euro cross heifers, 2yrs account Jim and Debra Kennedy, Allandale, sold for $700. Cliff Kroesen, Beaudesert sold Droughtmaster heifers for $640. Santa heifers 15 months, account Blue Range Investments, Tarome, sold for $610. Limousin cows account Dalzell and Suter, Lamington, sold for $1000. Steve Dent, Allenview, sold Brahman cows for $765. Dalzell and Sutter sold Charbray cows and calves for $770. Santa cows and calves account CG Enterprises sold for $580. Steve Dent sold Brahman cows and calves for $420.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be on Saturday November 11 starting at 9.30am
