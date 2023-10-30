Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Coles and Sunpork form new partnership for Queensland consumers

Updated October 30 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Pemberton, Rebecca and Rhys Collins at the Sunpork facility. Picture: Rowland
Dale Pemberton, Rebecca and Rhys Collins at the Sunpork facility. Picture: Rowland

For the first time in Coles' history, Queenslanders and their families can enjoy pork from local farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.