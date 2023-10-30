For the first time in Coles' history, Queenslanders and their families can enjoy pork from local farmers.
Commencing production on Wednesday, at Sunpork's Swickers site in Kingaroy, pork will now be procured and then processed locally for Coles' Queensland customers.
Until this partnership, Coles had transported pork to Queensland from other states.
Coles' general manager for meat, deli and seafood, Martin Smithson, said commencing with Sunpork at Swickers is great news for Queensland customers as well as farmers across the state, and will see a significant investment in the Queensland pork industry in the first year of operations.
"Locally sourcing pork is a win for Queensland customers and farmers, and importantly helps us achieve a more sustainable future, and supports our aim of helping Australians eat and live better everyday," he said.
Margo Andrae, CEO of Australian Pork, said Coles' decision to commence procurement and processing in Queensland for the first time will be welcomed by Queensland pork producers.
"It means that food miles will be reduced, and Queensland customers will be provided with high quality, locally grown pork products," she said.
Sunpork's chief commercial officer Rhys Collins said the partnership with Coles would offer Queenslanders quality and great value pork to feed their families.
"Our partnership with Coles gives Sunpork confidence to continue to invest in our business with a firm focus on our people, meeting our sustainability goals and animal welfare targets," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.