Detectives have charged a man after a vegetation fire at Cleveland overnight.
Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road at 7.30pm after a number of people reported grass and shrubs were on fire.
Witnesses supplied a description of a man who had been in the area when the fires started.
Police located a man nearby allegedly matching the description and allegedly in possession of a number of lighters.
The 22-year-old Alexandra Hills man has been charged with one count of setting fire to vegetation, willful damage, possession of a dangerous drug (cannabis) and obstruct police.
He will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court this morning.
