Police believe two people have died in a light aircraft crash in Finch Hatton yesterday, October 28 2023.
Just before 9am, police were contacted by a local community member alerting officers to the crash.
A rescue helicopter found the wreckage from the air in Pioneer Valley at approximately 11.30am.
Ground crews are still working to retrieve the aircraft which is situated in difficult terrain.
A 73-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman are believed to have been on board the aircraft and are not expected to have survived the crash.
The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau has been notified of the crash and will conduct a transport safety investigation.
The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the crash of behalf of the State Coroner.
