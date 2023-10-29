Queensland police are investigating a fatal crash at Marian this morning (October 29, 2023).
Police believe that just after 3am a Toyota Corolla was travelling west along Mackay Eungella Road when it hit a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.
The rider, a 35-year-old Mirani man, was declared deceased at the scene.
The other driver, a 23-year-old Marian woman, was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with relevant vision is urged to contact police.
