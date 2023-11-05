Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: The case for the northern dairy plan

By Damien Tessmann
November 5 2023 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Tessmann, dairy agribusiness manager.
Damien Tessmann, dairy agribusiness manager.

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen once remarked on the fact that 'there are no traffic jams on the extra mile'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.