AAM expands poultry portfolio into Queensland

By Dakota Tait
October 29 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
AAM executive general manager of poultry Alan Parnham with Chris, Dan and Nick Coaster-Garton. Picture supplied.
AAM Investment Group has expanded its poultry portfolio into Queensland with the purchase of a broiler chicken business in the Scenic Rim.

