AAM Investment Group has expanded its poultry portfolio into Queensland with the purchase of a broiler chicken business in the Scenic Rim.
Kirchberg Poultry Farms, near Rathdowney, has been family-owned since 1995, but will now form part of the the group's Diversified Agriculture Fund.
The 137 hectare operation entered the market on a walk-in, walk-out basis last October, with a contracted production of more than 1.9 million birds a year.
AAM managing director Garry Edwards said it was a strategic addition to the company's almost $1 billion portfolio.
"Our foundational philosophy is to invest in different geographic regions and across different commodity supply chains to maximise risk management of diversified income streams by achieving scale, operational efficiency and growing value," Mr Edwards said.
"Australians are consuming more than 50 kilograms of chicken meat each year per person in our national population, and as such AAM is committing to increasing our poultry investment as an important part of our strategy of providing high-quality food and fibre to Australia's population."
The company expects the RSPCA-accredited property to be the first step in an expansion into Queensland's poultry industry.
Mr Edwards said they want to build on the Coaster-Garton family's work, who have owned and operated the site since 2000.
"Since 2018 we have made a number of operational and environmental improvements across our poultry assets, and we will take some of those lessons onboard to ensure that we are achieving sustainable and efficient operations for the best environmental outcomes," Mr Edwards said.
"One of our key priorities will be to finalise the conversion of the farm from commercial production to a facility that accommodates free ranging chickens.
"As the family move on to their next phase, we will be recruiting two new staff members to fill the vacancies left by the previous owners, and we are excited to retain the expertise of the existing management and employees at the site."
